Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 94,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

