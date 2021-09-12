Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

