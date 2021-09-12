Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ONCY shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Oncolytics Biotech stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.77. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.84.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
