Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $559,378.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Oddz has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and $559,378.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00127464 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.46 or 0.00181206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,089.07 or 1.00298881 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.56 or 0.07110624 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.84 or 0.00938376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002981 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,425,713 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Buying and Selling Oddz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oddz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.