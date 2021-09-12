Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ocwen Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 15.64 and a current ratio of 15.64. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $35.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.70 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing and asset management services.

