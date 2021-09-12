Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 570,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 132,037 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 157,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.