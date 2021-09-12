Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).

OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,899 ($24.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,894.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,988.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 11,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Also, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Insiders have purchased a total of 17,026 shares of company stock worth $29,926,224 in the last 90 days.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.