Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,516.36 ($32.88).
OCDO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,899 ($24.81) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,894.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,988.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a market cap of £14.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.43.
Ocado Group Company Profile
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
