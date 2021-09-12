Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OTLY. Truist lowered Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nordea Equity Research assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.62.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 17.45 on Friday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 14.87 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is 18.49.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The company had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $54,799,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

