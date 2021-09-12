Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.80.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of -41.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.97.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,364,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,373,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,288,676.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 994,230 shares of company stock worth $55,661,017. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

