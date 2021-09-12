O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 240,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 51.3% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.