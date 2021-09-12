O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 2,415 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Ternium by 114.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 77,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 41,140 shares during the period. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $5,553,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ternium by 202.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 115,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $38,052,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth about $3,391,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

TX stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $56.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.