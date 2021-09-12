O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,322,399 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322,399 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HST. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 327,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 700,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,968 shares in the last quarter.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.61.

HST stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

