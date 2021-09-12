O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 1,222.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,957 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $188,496.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,856,798.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.21.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

