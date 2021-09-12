O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at $266,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $91.83 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.33 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average is $118.84. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

