O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,291,000 after purchasing an additional 415,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $66.38 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.63.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

