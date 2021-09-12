O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $193.59 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.