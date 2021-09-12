Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NBB opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 679,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund were worth $15,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

