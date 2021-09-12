Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 1st

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of JTA stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile
