Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (JTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 1st

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.192 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of JTA stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund alerts:

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.