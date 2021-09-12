Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (JPS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on October 1st

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSE:JPS opened at $10.04 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $24,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

