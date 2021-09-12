Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 13.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NNY opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $10.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

