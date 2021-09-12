Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
NRK opened at $14.02 on Friday. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
