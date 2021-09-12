Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JQC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,184,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 219,493 shares during the period.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

