Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, September 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 958.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

