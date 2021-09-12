Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NCA opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 775,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.76% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

