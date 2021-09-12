Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,934 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,512 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,105,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,063. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

