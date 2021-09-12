Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “
OTCMKTS:NTRB opened at $10.99 on Friday. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43.
Nutriband Company Profile
Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.
See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutriband (NTRB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.