Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

OTCMKTS:NTRB opened at $10.99 on Friday. Nutriband has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43.

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. Nutriband had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 48.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Nutriband will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

