Nordic Semiconductor ASA’s (NRSDY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTC:NRSDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NRSDY opened at $36.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.63. Nordic Semiconductor ASA has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $36.62.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

