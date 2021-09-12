Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen raised Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

