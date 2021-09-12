Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 436.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,962,000 after purchasing an additional 213,915 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 40.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total value of $189,738.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 212,880 shares of company stock valued at $78,665,635 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $350.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.96 and a 200 day moving average of $338.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.