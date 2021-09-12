Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AKR. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $215,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

