Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 191.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Ellington Financial worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 302.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EFC. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $918.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.20. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 21.48, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 155.44% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

