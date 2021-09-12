Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.10

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 216265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.37.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

