Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:NKLA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,285,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,578,477. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 7.80.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,259,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $12,598,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Nikola by 21.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nikola by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

