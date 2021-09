News Co. (ASX:NWS) Announces $0.09 Final Dividend

News Co. (ASX:NWS) declared a final dividend on Monday, August 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0947 per share on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

