New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,606 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of World Fuel Services worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in World Fuel Services by 31.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INT stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,962.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

