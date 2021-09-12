New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 50.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,895,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,073,000 after buying an additional 485,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,638,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,529.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,101,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910,699 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 51.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after purchasing an additional 482,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. Research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

