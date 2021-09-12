New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 1,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $1,425,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

