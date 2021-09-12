New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,862 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Realogy worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 665,660 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 149,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Realogy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 802,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 140,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RLGY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, research analysts expect that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

