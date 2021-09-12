New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Upstart by 360.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.45.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $270.46 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $294.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,876,466 shares of company stock valued at $383,267,700. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

