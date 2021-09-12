New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s earnings. New Oriental Education & Technology Group reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow New Oriental Education & Technology Group.

Several research firms have issued reports on EDU. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.10. 51,986,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,892,980. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

