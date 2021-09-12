Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Nevro were worth $12,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO opened at $119.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $188.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.68.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

