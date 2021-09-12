Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $509.02 million and $3.27 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181780 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,184.76 or 1.00052441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.03 or 0.07296177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.00936582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003027 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 513,665,364 coins and its circulating supply is 513,664,782 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

