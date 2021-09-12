Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $625.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $625.00 target price on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.89.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $598.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $264.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $540.81 and a 200-day moving average of $523.84. Netflix has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,018,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $391,275,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

