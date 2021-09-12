NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NetEase has increased its dividend by 27.5% over the last three years. NetEase has a payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $88.45 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.12.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTES. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

