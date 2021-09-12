NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.52. 998,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,515. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $34.18 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14 and a beta of 0.68.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

