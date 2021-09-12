Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stake Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Neogen by 67.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $42.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

