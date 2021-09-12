Nelson Capital Management LLC Sells 144 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Nelson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

