Nelson Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 729.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Booking by 15.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 488,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,199,000 after acquiring an additional 65,805 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Booking by 4,132.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Booking by 47.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,487.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $13.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,304.80. The company had a trading volume of 242,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,204.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,286.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

