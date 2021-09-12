Nelson Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 66,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $207.00. 1,151,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,813. The stock has a market cap of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.41 and a 1-year high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

