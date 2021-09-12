Nelson Capital Management LLC Acquires 421 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,301 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up 2.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,613,000 after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $197.55. The company had a trading volume of 593,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,586. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Compass Point raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

