Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Now Covered by Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 in the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

